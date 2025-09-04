Cardinals Top Prospect Named Team's Biggest Bright Spot Of 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a rough 2025 season. Winning was always going to be secondary this year as they looked towards the future and gave more opportunities to their younger players, but they are a game below the .500 mark, 16 1/2 games back in the National League Central and 5 1/2 back in the Wild Card picture.
In terms of the Major League roster, there haven't been too many bright spots for the 2025 Cardinals, but that doesn't mean that the season has been a total loss. Some of their prospects have taken several steps forward.
Chris Landers of FanSided listed top prospect JJ Wetherholt as the team's biggest bright spot this season.
"Thankfully, the situation is at least a little rosier on the farm, thanks towhite-hot infield prospect JJ Wetherholt. The team's first-round pick (No. 7 overall) last summer, the West Virginia product has done nothing but lay waste to Minor League pitching since he entered pro ball. He's slashing .331/.423/.620 over his first 36 games at Triple-A, and he sure looks like a future 20/20 guy (at least) with the ability to play anywhere on the infield. If you're looking for reasons to feel optimistic about the start of the Bloom era, look no further," Landers wrote.
Wetherholt is a key building block for the future in St. Louis. The Cardinals selected him in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of West Virginia. He began the year at Single-A Palm Beach and has already made his way to Triple-A Memphis.
At this point in the year, it is unlikely he will be called up to the Major League level. But there is a good chance he will make his Major League debut in 2026 when Bloom takes over for Mozeliak. He has quickly risen through the ranks of the Cardinals system, and fans are certainly going to be excited to see him make his Major League debut next season.
Chances of him being on the Opening Day roster would seem to be high at this point. He is their most exciting prospect in a long time and should be a key addition to the club next season.
It will be interesting to see what he does for the rest of the year at Triple-A.
