Cardinals Urged To Sign Reds 30-Year-Old Starter By Insider: Why It Makes Sense
The St. Louis Cardinals went 78-84 and missed the postseason for the third straight year. Their struggles were highlighted by some glaring issues that need to be taken care of, even though they are now rebuilding.
But as they rebuild under Chaim Bloom, they should be looking for ways to improve their pitching staff, specifically the starting rotation, especially with Sonny Gray possibly being traded this winter.
Every starter in the St. Louis rotation, finished with an ERA above 4. Andre Pallante, Miles Mikolas and Erick Fedde struggled the most this season, and Fedde was ultimately designated for assignment in July. But if the Cardinals make any moves to boost their rotation, they likely won't go for a big-name starter.
Insider Proposes Reds Veteran As Cardinals Rotation Fix
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed a logical target for all 30 Major League teams based on their individual needs, and had a solid option for St. Louis.
Right-hander Zack Littell is a free agent this winter after spending 2025 with the Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds. The veteran right-hander went 10-8 with a 3.81 ERA and 3.2 WAR in 32 starts and 186 2/3 innings of work.
"With the Cardinals expected to shop Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras this offseason as they try to get younger, they will likely stick to the bargain bin for any potential outside additions," Reuter wrote.
"That said, if Gray is dealt and Miles Mikolas walks in free agency, they will need to replace 337 innings of work in the rotation, so a veteran signing might be necessary.
Expect the focus to be on one-year deals and potential deadline trade chips."
This potential move would make sense for the Cardinals, especially if Gray is traded. Littell won't be a high-priced free agent by any means, and the Cardinals tend to avoid signing pitchers to large contracts, with Gray being a rare exception.
This is somebody who can at least provide the Cardinals with solid innings and get them through the season. Then, if they are out of the mix at the trade deadline, they could sell him off to a contender and add more prospects to their already improving farm system.
Littell is not an ace, but could still be a valuable addition to the Cardinals' rotation as they try to piece things together for 2026.
