Cardinals Would Be Wise To Consider Deal With Orioles $43M Slugger
The St. Louis Cardinals are building for the future.
The 2025 Major League Baseball season may not be great for the Cardinals from a wins-perspective, but St. Louis is hoping to build a long-term winner this offseason. The Cardinals are going to make trades and hopefully restock the farm system.
St. Louis has had two straight seasons below its standards, and now is the time to reset. The Cardinal will do just that but that doesn't mean that the club shouldn't take chances on some free agents this winter that could help beyond the 2025 season.
One player who could make some sense is former Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles slugger Eloy Jiménez. He won a Silver Slugger Award as a rookie in 2019 and is just 27 years old. Injuries have plagued him throughout his career and he only appeared in 98 games in 2024 to go along with six home runs and 23 RBIs.
He now is available and is one of the younger free agents available on the open market. He signed a six-year, $43 million deal with the White Sox ahead of the 2019 season but now is a free agent. Spotrac's currently projecting him to get a deal worth just over $2.2 million across one year.
Jiménez is someone who has the potential to hit nearly 30 home runs or more when he's healthy -- although that has been rare. He's someone the Cardinals could bring in on a very cheap deal and if things work out, maybe he could stick around for a few years. At this point, why not?
