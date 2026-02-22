What Ramón Urías’ Deal Means for Cardinals’ Youth Movement in 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals have made what could be their final addition of the offseason. On Saturday, they signed veteran infielder Ramon Urias to a one-year, $2 million contract. They had been searching for a right-handed outfield bat, but ultimately chose to sign Urias as the righty bat they needed.

The outfield options may appear thin with Lars Nootbaar likely on the injured list to start the 2026 season, so it might seem like a confusing signing to some.

However, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat confirmed that Urias is likely the final piece the Cardinals will add, and that instead of looking for a new outfielder, the Cardinals will rely on some of their internal options and give them more opportunities, which solves a minor problem with the infield.

What Urias signing means for Cardinals

Sep 17, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Thomas Saggese (25) fields a grounder up the middle by Cincinnati Reds outfielder Noelvi Marte (not shown) in the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

"To solve that crunch, even before Urías arrived, the Cardinals have had both Fermin and Saggese working in left field alongside minor league free agent addition Nelson Velazquez," Jones wrote.

"In adding Urías, the Cardinals can circumvent those concerns and rely on internal options, providing the group of Fermin, Saggese and Velazquez proves adequate enough to hold down a left field spot among the three of them."

From an offensive standpoint, Urias provides some of the power that the Cardinals have been looking for. While he struggled a little bit in 2025, posting a .675 OPS, he still hit 11 home runs, and he can also play three of the four infield positions, which gives the Cardinals some versatility.

But it also means that Saggese and Fermin will play more outfield, and that one of them could be starting in left field on Opening Day against the Tampa Bay Rays. While it may not seem like what the Cardinals need on the surface, this move actually does help them and gives them more flexibility with their roster.

It can't hurt to see what they already have internally, and it also opens up more opportunities for Saggese and Fermin as a whole. That is what this season is going to be about for St. Louis. They need to give younger players more chances, and that is one of the first steps in this rebuild.

It will be interesting to see how the roster looks come Opening Day.

