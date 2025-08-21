Cardinals Writer Calls Out Team For Holding Onto Lone All-Star At Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals have fallen out of contention. They are 63-65 and five games back of the New York Mets for the final National League Wild Card spot. They are also 16 1/2 back in the NL Central, currently led by the Milwaukee Brewers, who just went on a record-setting 14-game winning streak. They were sellers at the trade deadline, sending rental relievers Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton to contending ballclubs and fully committing to a rebuild, which will be headed up by future president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom.
The team didn't sell hard at the trade deadline, only trading players on expiring contracts. But their direction is much clearer now as Bloom prepares to take over for John Mozeliak at the end of the season.
They received interest in some of their left-handed bats, most notably first-time All-Star Brendan Donovan. However, they held onto their lone All-Star, as well as their other lefty bats. Brandon Glick of Redbird Rants called out the Cardinals for failing to capitalize on Donovan's value, as the super utility star is now on the injured list.
Cardinals Writer Criticizes Team For Holding Onto All-Star
"It was reported numerous times that other teams were calling about Donovan prior to July 31, including the Yankees and Dodgers, though the Cardinals refused to let him go for anything less than a massive haul," Glick writes.
"Now, that was a defensible stance, especially in the wake of Donovan's maiden All-Star nod. However, it's clear now that there was a chance for a larger reset at the deadline that the Cardinals failed to capitalize on."
While the Cardinals are unlikely to contend in 2026 anyway, they could have received a massive haul for Donovan, who is arguably the top player on St. Louis' roster, but is now 28 years old. The Cardinals could have brought back some top prospects in exchange.
While they still could potentially do that this offseason, the best opportunity might have been at the trade deadline, when Donovan's value was at an all-time high thanks to his All-Star nod. The Cardinals have been unable to unload Nolan Arenado and his salary, so it certainly makes sense to clear a spot by trying to unload Donovan if they are serious about rebuilding and taking a step back from contention.
