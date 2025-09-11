Cardinals Writer Discusses Team's Traditions: Will They Continue Under Chaim Bloom?
The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a transition phase, which will see Chaim Bloom take over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations at the end of the 2025 season. They have decided to rebuild rather than contend in 2026, which will set the stage for some big changes to take place. The organization is rich in tradition, and they have even brought back some legends in recent years.
Albert Pujols got to finish his career in St. Louis in 2022, Matt Carpenter and Lance Lynn returned to the team in 2024, and Yadier Molina has been back as a guest coach twice this year.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently discussed the traditions of the Cardinals and whether or not they will continue with Bloom taking over for Mozeliak.
Will Cardinals Traditions Continue Under Chaim Bloom?
"Each generation of Cardinals baseball seems to have current or future Hall of Famers, Cardinals legends, and players with a ton of experience in October pouring into their new core as they learn to win as well. But with the current state of the Cardinals' roster and coaching staff, will they continue that tradition under Chaim Bloom's leadership?" Jacobs wrote.
"The Cardinals' coaching staff does feature Daniel Descalso and Jon Jay, who were key supplemental pieces for the club during their last great run of baseball. No, they weren't the stars, but they do represent guys who can pass on a 'winning tradition' to the young players in the clubhouse."
Jacobs also notes that both Pujols and Molina want to manage in the near future, and that this could ultimately be something that is tempting for the Cardinals. Both are franchise legends that represent the best of the organization and can pass down the winning traditions. They won two World Series titles together in 2006 and 2011.
Bloom may choose to hire one of them to be the next Cardinals manager. Signs point to Oli Marmol remaining in the dugout for 2026, the final year of his contract, but it might be tempting to bring in Pujols or Molina to take over.
It will certainly be interesting to see if Bloom will want to find ways to continue the tradition of having Cardinals legends around the team. Having one of the aforementioned franchise legends would be a good way to do that.
