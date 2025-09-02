Cardinals Young Shortstop Predicted To Win Gold Glove Award
The St. Louis Cardinals continued their slide out of contention on Monday with an 11-3 blowout loss to the Athletics at Busch Stadium. With the loss, the Cardinals are now 68-71. They remain 17 games back in the National League Central and fell to 6 1/2 back in the Wild Card chase. St. Louis is set to rebuild in the coming years, taking a step back from contention and using these years to prioritize the development of younger players.
The 2025 season hasn't been a total loss for St. Louis, however. They have had several young players step into larger roles. One such player is Masyn Winn. He emerged as the team's starting shortstop in 2024 and has remained a steady defensive presence this year.
In The Athletic's latest predictions of which players from each team are most likely to win awards at the end of the season, Grant Brisbee predicted that Winn could win a Gold Glove thanks to his elite defense.
Cardinals Shortstop Could Win First Gold Glove In 2025
"This isn’t a roster that’s going to get a lot of MVP votes, in other words. Cheers to Winn, then, for giving the Cardinals a chance to feel good about something during awards season. He can play a mean, mean shortstop," Brisbee wrote on Tuesday.
Winn's hitting is still coming along. He's slashing .256/.311/.370 with nine home runs, 51 RBI, a 2.3 WAR and .681 OPS. But his defense remains a strength. He could very well win his first Gold Glove Award this season. His arm is one of the best in Major League Baseball, he has an elite glove, and his range is also quite impressive.
He is one of several players that has embraced a larger role with St. Louis. He is a key piece of the future and one that the Cardinals will likely look to keep around for years to come.
It will be interesting to see if he ultimately wins his first Gold Glove this year. He certainly has earned the right to at least garner some consideration for the award at the shortstop position.
Winn was drafted in the second round in 2020 out of Kingwood High School in Texas. He made his Major League debut in 2023 and has become a centerpiece for St. Louis as they look towards the future.
