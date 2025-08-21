Cardinals Young Slugger Turning Heads With Power Surge
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a bit of a weird spot this season. They have a lot of talent, but they sold at the deadline. Despite that, they're a competitive team that will likely miss the postseason by a few games.
With that in mind, there are a few key young pieces to keep an eye on for the Cardinals over the last few weeks of the season.
Scott Plaza of Redbird Rants recently highlighted infielder Nolan Gorman as somebody who was taking advantage of his runway this month.
Nolan Gorman slowly emerging as slugger in Cardinals lineup
"Nolan Gorman is a polarizing case among Cardinals fans, as he showed extreme power potential over his first two seasons while working at second and third base. Unfortunately, the 2024 season was a major step back for Gorman, and he had failed to maintain any success since then. There have been positive stretches, but old habits and injuries have halted his continued progress. When Nolan Arenado was supposed to be traded, Gorman was expected to have a full-time role somewhere on the diamond, but that did not happen, and he has had to fight for at-bats while battling a couple of injuries.
"In August, though, the lefty slugger seems to have found a new, sustainable approach at the plate, even if the counting stats do not show it. This month, Gorman has put up an .815 OPS despite a .234 batting average and massive struggles on the defensive side. However, Gorman has drawn walks in August at a higher rate than any other month while also striking out just 16 times in 15 games, his lowest total of the season in a month span. Against lefties this month, the 25-year-old has had 16 at-bats and is hitting .250 with two homers and two walks with just four strikeouts."
Gorman is a crucial piece of the Cardinals lineup. When he's firing on all cylinders, he's a middle of the order bat with the power to leave the ballpark in any given circumstance.
In August, he's put some of the pieces together, though he hasn't been perfect. Going forward, the Cardinals would like to see him hit at least .250 with an OPS north of .850. If he can do that and reach his full potential, St. Louis will be in a very good spot.
