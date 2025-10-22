Chaim Bloom’s 1st Offseason Running Cardinals Already Getting Complicated
The St. Louis Cardinals have plenty of difficult decisions ahead, but it seems like things already are getting a little trickier.
With all of the trade chatter around the team, one guy who has been floated as someone who could be moved is outfielder Lars Nootbaar. It makes sense. He doesn't have a no-trade clause, like a few others on the team, so hypothetically it would be easier to move him. Plus, he isn't scheduled to be a free agent until 2028. The whole calculus has changed, though.
The Cardinals announced surgeries for Brendan Donovan, Iván Herrera, and Lars Nootbaar. For Nootbaar specifically, it was announced that he had surgery on both heels for Haglund’s deformities.
At first look, it may not sound like much. But, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat pointed out that this is "not minor" and could impact 2026 for the outfielder.
"Haglund’s deformity refers to a bony growth on the back of the heel that can develop and cause discomfort over time, risking damage to the Achilles tendon," Jones said. "Prior to Nootbaar, the most prominent public case of the injury among MLB players was Yoenis Cespedes, who had surgery to correct calcifications in both heels in 2018 and did not return to the majors until an eight-game stint in 2020...
"The Cardinals are withholding further comment on Nootbaar’s injuries, and it’s impossible to determine how his medical situation compares to others’ based on available information. What is clear, though, is that the procedure Nootbaar underwent is not minor, and given the rarity of this surgery among athletes who return to play, it could create some wariness in the trade market."
Cespedes dealt with more than just the heel issue so the situations can't be compared one-to-one, but Nootbaar had surgery on both of his heels.
So, where does that leave the Cardinals?
Let's dive in to some of the popular trade candidates:
The Cardinals have a lot to sort out
Lars Nootbaar
A popular name in trade rumors, but now is completely up in the air after surgery. He's arbitration-eligible. If the Cardinals don't think he will miss a ton of time, it could make sense to tender him a deal and then see if he can play well enough to help in the long term or be a summer trade candidate. With his surgery and uncertain recovery, it definitely seems like it will hurt his trade value at this time. For St. Louis, there is no immediate need to move him. Rather than flipping him for pennies on the dollar, it makes sense to wait.
Brendan Donovan
The Cardinals' fan-favorite can play all over the field. He's coming off of his best season and is a few years from free agency as well. If you look at the roster right now, Willson Contreras is currently planted at first base and Masyn Winn is at shortstop. Second base and third base are up in the air based on how trades go. JJ Wetherholt should be an option for one of the spots. That would leave Donovan and someone like Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese for the other. The Cardinals arguably should keep Donovan as a leader for this young team seemingly entering a rebuild. But, if the Cardinals are intent on bringing back value in trades, it's hard to argue against Donovan being the top option, especially with Nootbaar's surgery.
If Nootbaar isn't moved, then the outfield likely will look something like Victor Scott II, Jordan Walker, and Nootbaar, with some depth behind. Donovan can play all over, but there are less spots to go around. Arguably, they should keep him. But, now it does seem like he's someone to watch closer.
Sonny Gray/Nolan Arenado
Nothing has changed. These two remain trade candidates with no-trade clauses. Arenado seems like the more likely of the two to go. But, both are trade options and aren't impacted by the Nootbaar news.
