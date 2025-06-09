Cubs Linked To Ex-Cardinals Pitcher In Massive Trade Idea
Just Baseball's Zach Lutz recently suggested the Chicago Cubs could look to land a trade for a former top draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals: Zac Gallen. Gallen, now with the Arizona Diamondbacks, was a third-round pick of the Cardinals in 2016.
"They sit fourth in a loaded NL West, trailing the Dodgers, Padres and Giants, and they’ve fallen to 10th in the NL standings, 5.5 games out of a Wild Card spot," Lutz wrote. "Despite their top-3 team slugging percentage, the pitching staff sits with a 4.76 ERA (24th in MLB), and with both Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly set to hit free agency, Arizona could cash in on their arms instead of risking them walking for nothing.
"The Cubs, with a top-tier offense and Justin Steele done for the year, could use an arm like Valdez or Gallen. They have a deep farm system and could go big."
The Cubs need to add a starting pitcher and they've continued to be linked to former Cardinals including Sandy Alcántara and now Gallen.
The case for Gallen is a bit weird this season. The righty has looked like an ace at times over the last few years, but he's struggling quite tremendously this year.
His ERA is up and he's getting hit harder than normal. Still, the Cubs need to add a starting pitcher and there's a chance the Diamondbacks sell Gallen at his lowest value ever. If Chicago can land the righty for less prospect capital than many believe he's worth, this idea could prove to be well worth while.
And it would come back to haunt the Cardinals in the National League Central division race.