Diamondbacks Could Be New Trade Suitor For $260 Million Cardinals All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are sitting out the postseason for the third consecutive year after going 78-84 and finishing in fourth place in the National League Central, 19 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. Their rebuild is underway as Chaim Bloom has taken over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations. This offseason may include St. Louis trading away some popular players as a result of their rebuild.
Nolan Arenado is the most obvious candidate to be traded. The Cardinals attempted to deal him last offseason, but ultimately failed after Alex Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox and Arenado declined a trade to the Houston Astros.
He'll have to expand his trade list. Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants listed five new teams that could end up on Arenado's list, and the Arizona Diamondbacks were one of them.
D-Backs Could Be On Nolan Arenado's List Of Teams This Winter
"The Diamondbacks are due for some positive regression, but even so, they need to make upgrades if they are going to compete in 2026 at a high level. But the club just shared that they are likely to drop in payroll a bit next year, meaning they will have to get creative with how they add talent to their roster," Jacobs wrote
"While Arenado holds a big salary number next year, he could represent an opportunity for the club to add bat to their lineup without adding much money to their books, since the Cardinals will likely eat a lot of it. I know Arenado had a down year, but the Diamondbacks could hope that a transition to the desert would help him in a big way."
The Diamondbacks, like the Cardinals, finished under .500 and missed the playoffs, but they had every intention of competing in 2025 and were also in the mix until the very end of the season. They could use a third baseman after trading away Eugenio Suarez at the deadline.
Arenado has struggled offensively, but his defense remains among the best in Major League Baseball for third basemen. Perhaps a change of scenery could allow him to get his bat going again, especially if Arizona hopes to contend in 2026.
The Cardinals are obviously taking a step back from contention, and Arenado would have a better chance of playing for a contender if traded to Arizona.
