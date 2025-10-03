Inside The Cardinals

Dodgers-Cardinals At Center Of Trade Buzz For $260 Million All-Star

The Dodgers could afford to take on Nolan Arenado's contract...

Zach Pressnell

Jul 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove during the second inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Jul 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of a Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove during the second inning in the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals and veteran infielder Nolan Arenado have been involved in a lot of trade rumors dating back to last season when the Houston Astros almost traded for him.

But nothing has come to fruition and Arenado sits on the Cardinals roster for another year. Heading into the offseason, the Cardinals are likely going to prioritize moving him to a new team, even if it means eating some of his money in the process.

NewsWeek's Andrew Wright recently listed the Los Angeles Dodgers as one of the best, most realistic fits for Arenado if the Cardinals find a way to trade him in the offseason.

Dodgers called a top landing spot for Nolan Arenado

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenad
Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates with first baseman Alec Burleson (41) after the Cardinals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is almost certain to be playing elsewhere next season," Wright wrote. "The latest news out of St. Louis had indicated that Arenado will be adding more teams to his list of teams he'd be willing to approve a trade to. If that indeed happens, here are four realistic landing spots for the 13-year veteran.

"We are all aware of how aggressive the Dodgers can be when it comes to trades and free agency. A trade to Los Angeles would put Arenado back in the NL West, the division he spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies. Constant injuries to usual third baseman Max Muncy could be enough for the Dodgers to ship him out to help acquire the eight-time All Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner."

The Dodgers could use Arenado as a depth option. It doesn't mean he would start every day. In fact, there's not a contending team in the game who could afford to start Arenado every day at this point. But he could platoon and play a crucial role on defense for the Dodgers.

If the Cardinals are willing to eat some of the money or attach a prospect to Arenado to clear the payroll, the Dodgers would almost certainly take this deal. Los Angeles doesn't seem to have any issues with its payroll, so making a huge move to add a star would make sense, even if it's adding money to the payroll.

More MLB: Phillies-Cardinals Trade Speculation Beginning To Make Sense

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News