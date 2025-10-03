Dodgers-Cardinals At Center Of Trade Buzz For $260 Million All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals and veteran infielder Nolan Arenado have been involved in a lot of trade rumors dating back to last season when the Houston Astros almost traded for him.
But nothing has come to fruition and Arenado sits on the Cardinals roster for another year. Heading into the offseason, the Cardinals are likely going to prioritize moving him to a new team, even if it means eating some of his money in the process.
NewsWeek's Andrew Wright recently listed the Los Angeles Dodgers as one of the best, most realistic fits for Arenado if the Cardinals find a way to trade him in the offseason.
Dodgers called a top landing spot for Nolan Arenado
"St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is almost certain to be playing elsewhere next season," Wright wrote. "The latest news out of St. Louis had indicated that Arenado will be adding more teams to his list of teams he'd be willing to approve a trade to. If that indeed happens, here are four realistic landing spots for the 13-year veteran.
"We are all aware of how aggressive the Dodgers can be when it comes to trades and free agency. A trade to Los Angeles would put Arenado back in the NL West, the division he spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies. Constant injuries to usual third baseman Max Muncy could be enough for the Dodgers to ship him out to help acquire the eight-time All Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner."
The Dodgers could use Arenado as a depth option. It doesn't mean he would start every day. In fact, there's not a contending team in the game who could afford to start Arenado every day at this point. But he could platoon and play a crucial role on defense for the Dodgers.
If the Cardinals are willing to eat some of the money or attach a prospect to Arenado to clear the payroll, the Dodgers would almost certainly take this deal. Los Angeles doesn't seem to have any issues with its payroll, so making a huge move to add a star would make sense, even if it's adding money to the payroll.
