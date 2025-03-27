Inside The Cardinals

Do Cardinals Play Today? How To Watch St. Louis Opening Day

The Cardinals will kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season on Thursday...

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
It was a long few months but St. Louis Cardinals fans will finally get to see real action on Thursday.

St. Louis will begin the 2025 Major League Baseball season with almost no expectations on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins with the first pitch scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium.

To check out the action, you can see the game on television on FanDuel Sports Midwest. You can also check out the game otreaming on FOX Sports, Fubo, and MLB.TV based on your subscription and location.

The biggest thing to watch on Thursday and early on surely will be All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. He was in trade rumors all offseason and it was a weird few months. But, he’s still with the Cardinals and it doesn’t seem like he’s going anywhere anytime soon.

St. Louis had a better 2024 season than it did in 2023. The Cardinals finished the 2024 season tied for second place in the National League Central with 83 wins. St. Louis has a very similar roster and should be at the very least competitive throughout the season.

The Twins finished the 2024 season with an 82-80 record and were barely talked about at all throughout the offseason and Spring Training. The Cardinals haven’t had much positive buzz throughout the offseason and Spring Training but none of that matters now. The real action begins now on Thursday and the club's first opponent is Minnesota.

Published
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

