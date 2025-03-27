Do Cardinals Play Today? How To Watch St. Louis Opening Day
It was a long few months but St. Louis Cardinals fans will finally get to see real action on Thursday.
St. Louis will begin the 2025 Major League Baseball season with almost no expectations on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins with the first pitch scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium.
To check out the action, you can see the game on television on FanDuel Sports Midwest. You can also check out the game otreaming on FOX Sports, Fubo, and MLB.TV based on your subscription and location.
The biggest thing to watch on Thursday and early on surely will be All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado. He was in trade rumors all offseason and it was a weird few months. But, he’s still with the Cardinals and it doesn’t seem like he’s going anywhere anytime soon.
St. Louis had a better 2024 season than it did in 2023. The Cardinals finished the 2024 season tied for second place in the National League Central with 83 wins. St. Louis has a very similar roster and should be at the very least competitive throughout the season.
The Twins finished the 2024 season with an 82-80 record and were barely talked about at all throughout the offseason and Spring Training. The Cardinals haven’t had much positive buzz throughout the offseason and Spring Training but none of that matters now. The real action begins now on Thursday and the club's first opponent is Minnesota.
