Dodgers DFA Ex-Cardinals Slugger; Complete Post-Trade Deadline Move
The St. Louis Cardinals had quite an exciting trade deadline earlier this season. They opted to trade a trio of expiring relief pitchers. The Cardinals traded Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets in a huge deal. Hours later, they traded Steven Matz to the Boston Red Sox. Phil Maton was dealt to the Texas Rangers in a deadline buzzer-beater.
The Cardinals weren't done losing players at that point.
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a handful of productive moves at the deadline, including a Dustin May trade that's already looking like a great move. But the Dodgers also claimed first baseman Luken Baker of the Cardinals off waivers and sent him to Triple-A.
It only took a few days for the Dodgers to make another decision with Baker, though.
Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors recently reported that the Dodgers had designated Baker for assignment a few days after they added him from the Cardinals.
Dodgers DFA Luken Baker a few days after adding him
"The Dodgers have designated first baseman Luken Baker for assignment, per a team announcement," Adams wrote. "He’d been claimed off waivers from the Cardinals just this past Monday. Baker’s spot on the 40-man roster will go to outfielder Justin Dean , whose previously reported promotion from Triple-A Oklahoma City is now official. Outfielder Esteury Ruiz was optioned to Triple-A to open an active roster spot for Dean."
Baker, 28, has only been given a chance in the big leagues in three separate seasons, all coming with the Cardinals. He's registered 160 at-bats and clubbed four home runs. In that time, the 2018 draft pick is slashing .206/.317/.338 with a strikeout rate above 30 percent.
Baker is notably a slugger when in the minor leagues. In 858 career minor league games, he's slashing .266/.362/.491 with an OPS over .850 and 168 home runs. It hasn't translated over to the big leagues, so there was almost no chance he would ever see meaningful time with the Dodgers.
The Dodgers have too many sluggers, including Shohei Ohtani in the designated hitter role and Freddie Freeman at first base, to consider Baker.
However, there's a chance the Cardinals look to claim him back on waivers. The 28-year-old was originally selected by St. Louis in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft. There's a chance the franchise still sees a glimmer of potential in him and looks to bring him back after this Dodgers decision.
