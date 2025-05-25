Each Cardinals Win Makes Ex-Yankees Star Look More Appealing
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't just been one of the best teams in the National League Central in May, but one of the best teams in baseball throughout the month.
As of writing, the Cardinals have played 21 games. Over that span, the Cardinals' record is 15-6. The Cardinals now have a 29-23 record and are just two games back of the first-place Chicago Cubs.
After an offseason of little movement, it’s not shocking to think that the team won’t make any moves that will impact the long-term vision of the team at all right now. While that is the case and it is completely fair, there are options and free agency that would make sense on a one-year deal to help out throughout the rest of the season.
With each Cardinals win, it just makes it seem like a better option to add rather than subtract. One guy who’s out there for the taking is veteran relief pitcher, and former All-Star David Robinson.
USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale noted that he has told teams he's looking for a one-year, $15 million deal.
"Teams who inquired on veteran reliever David Robertson during the winter say he was seeking a one-year, $15 million deal," Nightengale said. "He has no plans to sign with a team now unless he receives a strong offer."
If he was going to get that deal, he would have already. A deal like that isn't happening. But, after logging a 3.00 ERA in 68 appearances last year for the Texas Rangers, he's worth looking into. He has pedigree. He's a 16-year veteran and former All-Star as a member of the New York Yankees. St. Louis clearly doesn't need to do too much if it wants to be competitive, but it would always help to add high-end bullpen depth.
