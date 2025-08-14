Ex-Cardinal Slugger's Return To St. Louis Could Be In Jeopardy, Per Insider
When beloved players leave the St. Louis Cardinals and their new teams head to Busch Stadium for a series, the particular player typically receives a nice standing ovation from the St. Louis faithful as they tip their helmet to the fans and to the Cardinals dugout. Players such as Albert Pujols, David Freese, Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader and Matt Carpenter can certainly attest to that.
The New York Yankees are in town for a three-game weekend series. They hope to make a push for the postseason, while the Cardinals are rebuilding. After the 2024 season, Paul Goldschmidt, the 2022 National League MVP signed a contract with the Bronx Bombers. However, he suffered a knee sprain in Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins.
That has reportedly put his return to Busch Stadium in doubt, as there is a chance he could go on the injured list, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.
Former Cardinals MVP Could Miss St. Louis Series
The Yankees are off Thursday before they start a three-game set against the Cardinals on Friday in St. Louis — where Goldschmidt had played the previous six seasons before signing a one-year $12.5 million deal with the Yankees in the offseason," Kuty wrote.
"The Yankees are slated to face three consecutive Cardinals right-handed starters — Andre Pallante, Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas. Goldschmidt has been much better against lefties (.404 batting average with seven homers in 124 plate appearances) than he has been versus righties (.228 batting average with three home runs in 311 plate appearances)."
This would be disappointing for the Yankees, who are trying to make a playoff push, but also Cardinals fans, who were hoping to see Goldschmidt return to Busch Stadium and tip his helmet to the crowd.
It isn't for certain that he will land on the injured list, but there is a chance he could miss the St. Louis series. The veteran first baseman has bounced back after a down year in 2024, hitting .276/.331/.422 with 10 home runs, 40 RBI and a .753 OPS on the season.
In addition to his MVP in 2022, Goldschmidt is a seven-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger and four-time Gold Glove winner. The Cardinals traded for him prior to the 2019 season. Helped get St. Louis to the postseason four consecutive years, but they have not been back since 2022.
