Ex-Cardinals Ace Tabbed 'Big Name' On Trade Block
The St. Louis Cardinals were the team that gave starting pitcher Sandy Alcántara his start in the big leagues. The righty pitched one year with the Cardinals before he landed with the Miami Marlins in 2018. Now, eight years later, Alcántara will likely find a fresh start with a new team this season.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently tabbed the former Cardinals ace as one of the top names on the trade block this summer.
"Heading into the season, Sandy Alcantara getting traded was a near certainty. On his back-loaded contract, his salary was nearly triple what it was two seasons ago when he suffered his UCL injury," Miller wrote. "And, well, the Marlins simply do not spend that type of coin. Including the current season, they've ranked bottom five in Opening Day payroll in 10 of the past 13 years.
"While it'd be one thing for them to temporarily pony up more dough than usual if a ring felt plausible, only the Rockies and White Sox had a worse preseason win total than Miami's line of 63.5. So, as soon as Alcantara demonstrated he was back to at least something close to what he used to be, the hypothetical trade packages were going to become almost inescapable. The only problem is that has yet to happen."
Alcántara is one of the more interesting names on the trade block this season because he came into the year with the expectation that he would be dealt for a massive prospect package. Following a horrendous start to the season, the Marlins could look to hold onto him in hopes that his value goes back up.
Either way, it's been a weird season for the former Cardinals star. His stuff has been electric, but walks are up, and he isn't getting a lot of whiffs. Still, he'll be coveted at the trade deadline this season.
