Why Dustin May Was Cardinals’ Biggest Offseason Steal

If you weren't already excited about the St. Louis Cardinals' starting rotation for the 2026 season, then Jeff Passan of ESPN's take on Dustin May is going to get you there.

"It wouldn't surprise me if ... Dustin May is the most sought-after starting pitcher at the deadline," Passan wrote. "After averaging 95.4 mph on his fastball last season, May is pushing 98 this spring. When he's healthy — and he looks it after a scary incident in 2024 when a piece of lettuce lodged in his throat and caused an esophageal tear — May brings frontline-type stuff.

"Though his numbers were just OK last season, he threw a career-high 132 1/3 innings, and if he can back that up with another full year of health, he could be a free agent prize next winter. St. Louis is in a position to trade anyone who performs, so May is worth watching."

Dusint May could be a steal

Aug 30, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Now, Passan was looking at May through the lens of being a massive trade chip, which is positive in itself. But if May is going to be among the most sought-after trade chips at the deadline, then that, of course, would mean that he would be pitching well. So, it sounds like Passan thinks a big year is coming for the flamethrower. The Cardinals landed him on a one-year deal and very could parlay that into prospects or he could help the club win games in 2026.

May is 28 years old and has pitched in two Spring Training games so far for the organization and has allowed just one earned run in 6 2/3 innings pitched. As Passan pointed out, May's velocity is back in a big way. From 2019 through 2023, May had a 3.10 ERA, but appeared in just 46 total games, including 34 starts. Injuries derailed the flamethrower from there. But he's healthy now.

He has specifically said that he doesn't want to talk about the trade deadline right now.

“I didn’t sign here going, ‘Oh, I can’t wait for the trade deadline,’” May said. “I want to be here. I would love to finish the year here. I’m intrigued by how everything meshes.”

Regardless of whether he is a trade chip, or just simply someone the fans can get behind for the 2026 season, it could be a big year ahead. When you have the top insider in the game speaking this highly of you in Passan, it's a very positive sign.