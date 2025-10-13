Ex-Cardinals Manager Shockingly Cuts Ties With Padres After Playoff Exit
The St. Louis Cardinals are a storied franchise that has produced some great players and even managers over their long history. From Red Schoendienst to Whitey Herzog and Tony La Russa, many skippers have made their mark on the organization over several generations.
Currently at the helm for St. Louis is Oli Marmol, who became the manager after the 2021 season when former National League Manager of the Year Mike Shildt was shockingly fired. Shildt later joined the San Diego Padres and has managed the team since 2024.
However, some shocking news came out of San Diego this morning, mere weeks after the Padres were eliminated by the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card Series. According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the former Cardinals skipper is walking away after two years at the helm.
Ex-Cardinals Skipper Walks Away From Padres
Shildt began his career as a scout in the Cardinals organization in 2003 and worked his way up. He led the Memphis Redbirds to a Triple-A championship back in 2009, and he joined the Cardinals coaching staff in 2017.
Following Mike Matheny's dismissal the following year, Shildt took over as the manager of the Cardinals and led them to three straight postseason appearances, even taking St. Louis to the NLCS in 2019.
He was a Manager of the Year finalist last year after San Diego won 93 games during the regular season. Still, he dedicated much of his life to the Cardinals organization and appeared to have them back on track after they struggled for a few years under Matheny.
The Padres are now the latest team to have a managerial opening, joining the Los Angeles Angels, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins. The Giants cut ties with ex-Padres manager Bob Melvin, who Shildt served as a bench coach under.
The former Cardinals skipper was well respected by his players, and this news is certainly surprising and unexpected. St. Louis chose to keep Marmol for 2026, who was Shildt's bench coach before taking over in 2022.
It will certainly be interesting to see where the Padres go from here, as well as what is next for the former Cardinals manager following his shocking exit.
Shildt was let go by the Cardinals four years ago due to "philosophical differences," which was controversial among the fanbase.
More MLB: Cardinals' Chaim Bloom Reveals Why The 'Cardinal Way' Needs To Change