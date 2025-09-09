Ex-Cardinals MVP Predicted To Return To Diamondbacks After Strong 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a transition phase. Soon, John Mozeliak will step down as president of baseball operations and give way to Chaim Bloom. He stayed in his position after the 2024 season and put together one of the most uninspiring offseasons in recent Cardinals memory leading up to 2025. Only one free agent was signed, that being Phil Maton, and no trades were made.
One big difference in 2025 was who the Cardinals had at first base. They chose to let former MVP Paul Goldschmidt walk in free agency. He signed with the New York Yankees, while the Cardinals moved Willson Contreras to first base.
Goldschmidt is a free agent again at the end of the 2025 season, and Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicts that the former Cardinal will return to where his career started, the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Former Cardinals MVP Predicted To Return To Arizona
"With Tyler Locklear hitting .175 with 43 strikeouts in 116 plate appearances since he was acquired from the Mariners in the Eugenio Suárez trade, it looks like the D-backs will need to go outside the organization to find their 2026 first baseman. Who better to serve as a stopgap than a franchise icon coming down the home stretch of a potential Hall of Fame career?" Reuter wrote.
Goldschmidt has bounced back in a big way for the Yankees this year. After a down year with the Cardinals in 2024, the veteran first baseman is hitting .277/.328/.417 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a .745 OPS. He also has a 107 OPS+ and has collected 123 hits in 444 at-bats with the Bronx Bombers.
The seven-time All-Star made his Major League debut with Arizona in 2011. The Cardinals acquired him in a blockbuster trade prior to the 2019 season. He helped guide St. Louis to four consecutive postseason appearances and two National League Central titles. 2022 was his MVP season.
He hasn't quite been the same since that season, but he remains a productive hitter with power from the right side of the plate and also provides elite defense at first base. He is a five-time Silver Slugger and four-time Gold Glover.
Goldschmidt was a fan favorite in St. Louis and helped briefly bring back winning baseball for the Cardinals. It will be interesting to see what his market looks like this offseason.
