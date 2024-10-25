Ex-Cardinals Slugger Predicted To Land With Red Sox On $32 Million Deal
Once free agency kicks off this winter, a handful of former St. Louis Cardinals surely will be cashing in.
This doesn't mean that they will be getting big deals with the Cardinals. St. Louis is trimming salary and won't be spending heavily this winter. But, there will be other teams willing to take on some former Cardinals stars.
One former Cardinal who will be a free agent this winter is outfielder Tyler O'Neill. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner was traded to the Boston Red Sox before the season and shined with 31 home runs and 61 RBIs.
He will be one of the top right-handed bats on the open market, and The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted that he will get a $32 million deal this winter over two seasons. He also predicted that the Red Sox are the best option to sign him this winter.
"Tyler O’Neill is like Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger — when he can stay healthy and play up to his potential, he delivers," Bowden said. "This year, he slashed .241/.336/.511 with 31 home runs in 113 games. However, it was only the second somewhat healthy, successful season of his seven-year career — his last one was in 2021 when he hit 34 home runs with the Cardinals, finished eighth in (National League Most Valuable Player) voting, and won his second Gold Glove Award.
"O’Neill had multiple stints on the injured list this year and has played more than 100 games only twice. Despite coming off a productive season, that lack of availability will force him to sign another short-term contract. Best team fit: Red Sox...Contract prediction: two years, $32 million."
Bowden put together a list of the best free agents with multiple landing sports for most. O'Neill is one of just a few that he only listed one landing spot for. It seems like he really thinks O'Neill should re-sign in Boston.
