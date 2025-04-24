Ex-Yankees All-Star Could Be Easy Answer For Cardinals Struggles
The St. Louis Cardinals have had some struggles recently specifically in the bullpen.
St. Louis has lost seven of their last 10 games so clearly there's more going wrong than just the bullpen. But, it has been a facet of this team that has been talked about a lot this week. The big reason for this is that it's been the most glaring issue over this cold stretch. The Cardinals are ranked No. 26 in all of baseball right now in bullpen ERA at 5.11.
If the Cardinals want to surprise people and make a run at a playoff spot, that's not going to cut it. The Cardinals missed out on the playoffs last year even though they had one of the better bullpens in the league. The starting rotation and offense have been better than expected to kick off the season but the bullpen needs to turn things around.
It's obviously not all of their fault. Some games the offense has cooked but the starter has faltered. Some games starters have been brilliant but the bats quiet. This is all true, but the bullpen has been consistently tough so far this season.
The Cardinals don't seem likely to make any big moves, but there is a clear option available if St. Louis looks to add. Former New York Yankees All-Star and 16-year MLB veteran David Robertson is available despite logging a 3.00 ERA last year in 68 outings for the Texas Rangers. There's really no reason at all that he should sitll be available, but he is.
The Cardinals made a late bullpen addition shortly before Opening Day by signing Phil Maton. If the Cardinals want to give itself more of a chance, it wouldn't hurt to give Robertson a call.
More MLB: Cardinals' Oli Marmol Takes Hard Stance On Glaring Roster Hole