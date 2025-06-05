Hated Cubs Predicted To Acquire Ex-Cardinals Ace In Huge Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals were the first professional baseball team to give flamethrower Sandy Alcántara a chance in the big leagues. Now, nearly a decade later, he's won a Cy Young award but likely sits on the trade block as a member of the Miami Marlins.
Bailey Bassett of Clutch Points recently predicted the Chicago Cubs would land the ex-Cardinal in a blockbuster trade for top prospects Jefferson Rojas and Jonathan Long.
"Alcántara has been horrible this season, but that could bode well for the Cubs," Bassett wrote. "Now is the perfect time to buy low on the pitcher who still has the potential to return to form as one of the best hurlers in baseball. Alcántara has made two All-Star teams and won the Cy Young in 2022, but he missed all of last season because of Tommy John surgery.
"Alcántara has struggled with pitch placement, which has led to a 7.89 ERA and a 2-7 record with the Miami Marlins this season. The former Cy Young winner still approaches triple digits with his blazing fastball, though, and he could break out of his slump with a change of scenery."
For the ex-Cardinal to land with the Cubs might be the worst-case scenario for St. Louis, especially if Alcántara regains his Cy Young form.
The Cubs need to add pitching this season, but Alcántara would be the riskiest option on the market. If he doesn't return to form, the Cubs would be losing two very talented prospects in exchange for a washed up starting pitcher. But if he returns to the same pitcher he was in 2022, this would be a monumental steal for Chicago.
Either way, it could haunt the Cardinals.
