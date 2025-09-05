How $260 Million Man Will Complicate Matters For Cardinals
Things are likely going to get a little tricky in the infield for the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch, but that may not be the worst thing in the world.
Since the trade deadline, Nolan Arenado has been out due to a shoulder injury. But, he's working his way back and The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that he was expected to meet with the team on Thursday and get some baseball activity in as soon as on Friday.
The Cardinals will have infield decisions to make
"The Cardinals have difficult decisions ahead regarding third base, both in the near future and over the winter," Woo said. "Arenado (shoulder strain) is expected to meet with team doctors in St. Louis on Thursday and join the team for baseball activity Friday before potentially beginning a rehab assignment. He and the Cardinals expect him to play before the season ends. What that means for Gorman’s playing time is unclear. But finding a true defensive position for (Nolan Gorman) might be the most important thing the Cardinals can do before the season ends."
Where this could complicate matters is with Nolan Gorman. Since Arenado has been out, Gorman has been the team's starting third baseman and has been great overall. Since August 1st, he has had a consistent role with the team and that has led to an uptick in offense for the young slugger, including five homers and 15 RBIs in 29 games played.
This stretch has made Gorman look good and has helped his case for the 2026 club. The return of Arenado may complicate matters in the infield for the final few games of the season, but it also seems at least very likely that the club will try to trade him again. They could have better luck with just two years remaining on his $260 million deal. Giving him a chance to showcase what he can do healthy and also potentially finish out his stint in St. Louis on a high note would be positive for both sides. The Cardinals have seen a lot of Gorman and at least should feel better for 2026 now whether or not Arenado plays a lot down the stretch.