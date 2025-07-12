Hunter Dobbins Injury Could Spark Massive Cardinals-Red Sox Trade
The Boston Red Sox have dealt with injuries all season, but their starting pitching rotation has been crushed the hardest. Recently, Red Sox pitching prospect Hunter Dobbins was diagnosed with a torn ACL, taking him out for the rest of the year.
This will likely turn Boston to the trade market to find a new starting pitcher to replace the righty.
That's where Sonny Gray and the St. Louis Cardinals come into play. While this idea might not make much sense on the surface, let's dive a bit deeper.
The Cardinals are in a spot to win right now. So, it wouldn't make much sense to trade Gray for prospects. Instead, they could try to deal Gray to the desperate Red Sox in an attempt to steal Jarren Duran from them.
Pairing Duran with Masyn Winn, Victor Scott II, Iván Herrera, and the other talent in the Cardinals lineup would be massive going forward. This move would give the Cardinals a true leadoff hitter with power potential.
Now, it likely wouldn't be a one-for-one deal in this instance. The Cardinals could net more than just Duran in a deal with the desperate Red Sox, but the groundwork for the trade is still there. Acquiring Duran would allow the Red Sox to continue winning now, though it might be tougher without their ace, while also setting the team up much better for the future.
The only issue in this idea is Gray's no-trade clause. In the past, he's been unwilling to waive his no-trade clause as it seems he wants to finish the contract with St. Louis. But if he changes his mind, the Cardinals could send him to Boston for the right return.
