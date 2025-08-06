MLB Analyst Declares John Mozeliak Era "Over" For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are a game under the .500 mark after selling at the trade deadline. They sent rental relievers Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton to contending teams, signaling that a rebuild is finally underway.
It's been a long few years of mediocrity for the Cardinals, but outgoing President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak made his last roster decisions at the trade deadline. Soon, Chaim Bloom will take the reins from Mozeliak.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently summed up every team's trade deadline. For the Cardinals, he declared that the John Mozeliak era in St. Louis is basically over.
"As in, the John Mozeliak era of Cardinals baseball is pretty much over. There never was much likelihood of it ending with a bang, but now it's assured to end with a whimper. The club's sell-off happened amid a 9-19 slide down the standings," Rymer wrote.
"The Chaim Bloom era is up next, and he is mercifully set to inherit a few things to work with. The Cardinals at least kept Brendan Donovan and other controllable major leaguers, and the farm systemwas steadily improving even before the team cashed in its rentals for additional talent."
It's likely going to be a few years before the Cardinals find their way back to contention. 2026 will most likely be another transition year with Bloom taking over for Mozeliak.
The focus will almost certainly be on the future and how to add assets that will help the Cardinals a few years down the road.
More MLB: Cardinals Address Elephant In The Room After 2025 Trade Deadline