MLB Writer Applauds Cardinals' $2 Million Free Agent Signing
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't do much besides take a few steps backward in free agency. While they were letting multiple contributing veterans walk away in free agency, the front office wasn't replacing them with new signings.
In fact, for most of the offseason, the Cardinals didn't make any signings, but late in free agency, they agreed to a deal with a veteran relief pitcher.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently applauded the Cardinals' free agent signing of Phil Maton, noting it as one of the better under-the-radar signings in the league.
"Only one free agent actually signed with the Cardinals' big-league squad this offseason: 32-year-old reliever Phil Maton. He received a one-year, $2 million contract to come home," Kline wrote. "After various stints at all corners of the MLB map, the Paducah, Ky. native, who grew up watching Cardinals games, was finally on his childhood team.
"So far, Maton has delivered well above expectations, emerging as St. Louis' most dependable late-innings setup man. He has 19 appearances and 17.0 innings under his belt, logging a 3.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 21 strikeouts."
Maton has been a sneaky good pick up in a solid bullpen. With Ryan Helsley locking down the ninth inning, the rest of the bullpen has a lot less weight on their shoulders. Somebody like Maton has taken on a much bigger role than anybody expected when the Cardinals signed him.
If the veteran righty can finish the season with an ERA of around 3.00, Cardinals fans will be very happy with the production they got from him, especially for $2 million.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Trade $81 Million Pitcher To Loaded NL Contender