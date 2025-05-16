Cardinals Could Trade $81 Million Pitcher To Loaded NL Contender
The Atlanta Braves need to add relief pitching this season. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed the Braves' biggest need as the closer spot ahead of the trade deadline.
"After years as one of the best closers in baseball, Raisel Iglesias is off to an ugly start this season, converting just 6-of-9 save chances with a 6.06 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 17 appearances," Reuter wrote. "He has allowed six home runs in 16.1 innings, and his 6.29 FIP and dip in velocity raise some serious questions about his ability to turn things around."
With a hole like this on the roster, the Braves could look to upgrade the position in the biggest way possible. The best reliever expected to be on the market his season is St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley.
Helsley has been dominant since being elevated to the Cardinals' closer in 2022. Over the last three-plus seasons, Helsley has a 1.92 ERA and 90 saves over 182 2/3 innings. He led the league in saves with 49 last season.
The Braves could package some of their young pitching prospects alongside a position player prospect in order to bring Helsley to Atlanta. They also have the necessary money to make a real attempt at re-signing Helsley when he lands in free agency. Spotrac projects him to sign for six years and $81 million in free agency.
However, there is a chance the Cardinals end up being very competitive at the trade deadline. If that happens, there's a chance St. Louis refuses to trade Helsley this season.
