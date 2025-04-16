MLB Writer Has Early Cardinals-Dodgers Blockbuster Trade Idea
The St. Louis Cardinals have had an up-and-down start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season so far.
This isn't too shocking as it's early in the season and pretty much every team in the league has been inconsistent in some way or another. Even the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are in third place in their division, although they are 13-6 on the season. The San Diego Padres are 14-4 while the San Francisco Giants are 12-5.
The season is still young and as is the case every year, anything can happen. Baseball is arguably the most difficult sport there is and each night any team can win. Because of that, it's far too early to be thinking ahead of this summer's Major League Baseball trade deadline. There's already been a lot of chatter, but it's too early because no team really knows where they will be.
While this is the case, Newsweek's Drew VonScio seems to think the Cardinals will end up being sellers and put together a hypothetical proposal to send Ryan Helsley to the Dodgers.
"Trade proposal 3: Address the bullpen," VonScio said. "Los Angeles Dodgers acquire: RHP Ryan Helsley. Cardinals acquire: OF Zyhir Hope (Dodgers No. 6 prospect), INF Noah Miller (Dodgers No. 25 prospect). The Dodgers must add to the bullpen to be successful in the postseason, there's no question about that. While they have a variety of pitchers on the injured list currently, they can't rely on those players to perform or on internal improvements.
"Ryan Helsley is set to be a free agent after this season, so he will have the most suitors among contenders. As a result, the Cardinals will take the highest bidder when it comes to dealing their closer. Los Angeles will part with another top-10 prospect in this deal, but they'll do so knowing they'll be able to extend Helsley prior to the end of the season."
This certainly would qualify as a blockbuster deal, but again, it's too early. The Cardinals are right around .500 right now and arguably are a better team than they were last year when they were buyers at the deadline. We won't have a real idea of what the Cardinals are going to do until at least June unless they either go on a massive winning or losing streak.
