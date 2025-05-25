MLB Writer Lists Cardinals Star As Potential Trade Candidate
The St. Louis Cardinals have strongly outperformed expectations early in the season. Instead of looking like a young, rebuilding team, the Cardinals have put together long win streaks and surged up the National League standings.
There's a real chance the Cardinals could play so well that they become buyers instead of sellers at the trade deadline. There are a lot of players the Cardinals could target if they're looking to buy, but St. Louis would also need to part ways with some big-league talent.
Redbird Rants' Josh Jacobs recently suggested Alec Burleson could be on the trade block if the Cardinals end up being buyers at the trade deadline.
"Barring an injury to Willson Contreras, Lars Nootbaar, or Jordan Walker, or the latter being demoted to Memphis, Burleson won't have a starting role on this club unless they start putting Herrera behind the plate frequently again," Jacobs wrote. "Let me make myself clear, I'm not saying the Cardinals need to trade Burleson. There is no rush to do something like that.
"But if they are looking to make a meaningful upgrade at the deadline for their roster, Burleson may be the perfect example of a player whose talent could help fetch that, and he lacks a clear fit on the roster in both the immediate and long-term outlooks of the club."
Burleson plays a solid role on the Cardinals, but he's not a massive impact player. If the Cardinals can use him to bring in a legit middle of the order bat, it should be a no-brainer.
St. Louis has the depth in the infield and outfield, especially if they're buying at the trade deadline, that they don't need a rotational depth piece like Burleson. He's talented, but not a World Series caliber utility player.
