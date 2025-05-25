Cardinals Should Target Electric Phillies Prospect In Ryan Helsley Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies seem destined to swing a huge trade that would send Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley to the Phillies.
Helsley is on an expiring contract and unlikely to re-sign with St. Louis. The Phillies need to add a closer after Jose Alvarado was suspended for 80 games and the postseason. It's a match made in heaven. But what would the Cardinals land in return?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently suggested the Phillies would trade outfield prospect Dante Nori. Miller didn't link Nori to the Cardinals, but he would be the perfect headliner in a potential blockbuster deal for the aforementioned Helsley.
"It would take a lot to pry Aidan Miller or Justin Crawford from their grasp, but how about their first-round draft pick from last summer, Dante Nori?" Miller wrote. "He's only slugging .299 through 50 games played at Single-A Clearwater, but he has good speed and is only 20 years old with plenty of room for growth.
"Then again, speedy center fielder with minimal slugging prowess is exactly what's not working for them these days with Johan Rojas, so maybe they can flip him for a setup man who isn't suspended for 80 games and ineligible for the postseason."
Nori would be a huge addition to a Cardinals farm system that needs to add outfielders. The young prospect would fit in perfectly with the vision of speed and defense in St. Louis.
Trading Helsley would hurt, but if the Cardinals are landing Nori alongside a few other top prospects, the deal would be very worth it. It seems like it's only a matter of time before Helsley is traded and a deal with the Phillies seems like the best option.
