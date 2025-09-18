MLB Writer Lists "Dream Trade" For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals lost another tough game on Wednesday, falling 6-2 to the Cincinnati Reds. They still are 4 1/2 games back of the New York Mets in the National League Wild Card race, but time is running out. Nine games remain on the regular season schedule, and their chances of reaching the postseason are quite slim with less than two weeks left in the season.
A lot went wrong for St. Louis. Their pitching staff fell apart, and their offense didn't improve this year. More specifically, their outfield production was lacking, particularly with former top prospect Jordan Walker.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report named one trade every Major League team wishes it could make, and for St. Louis, it was a trade for a right fielder.
Addition Of Right Fielder Listed As "Dream Trade" For Cardinals
"St. Louis' first-round pick in 2020, Jordan Walker entered 2023 as one of the highest rated prospects in all of baseball.
But after a respectable debut year with 16 home runs and a .787 OPS, these past two seasons have been disastrous. Walker has posted a .589 OPS, while providing what would be the worst right field defense in all of baseball, were it not for Nick Castellanos," Miller wrote.
"He's also just 23 years old and plausibly could figure out this whole "hitting MLB pitching" thing soon. But it might be time to give up the ghost on a once promising phenom who has been much more Jarred Kelenic than Julio Rodríguez."
Walker simply has not panned out for the Cardinals. They were hoping that he could be their next power hitting outfielder from the right side of the plate, but things haven't gone according to plan for the Cardinals or Walker.
Perhaps this is an area the Cardinals could look to improve in the offseason. They need a right-handed hitting outfielder with power, as prospect Joshua Baez may still be a year or two away. Ivan Herrera could emerge as that option, but more help from outside the organization wouldn't be a bad idea.
The Cardinals should try to be more active in free agency this winter, as the only move they made last offseason was the signing of Phil Maton. Chaim Bloom will have his work cut out for him as he takes over for John Mozeliak.
