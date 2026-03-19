Cardinals' Stance on Jordan Walker Revealed Amid Slow Spring Training

It would be a massive shock if Jordan Walker isn't in the lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals on Opening Day on March 26 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Walker hasn't had the Spring Training that he likely wanted to have. That much is obvious. Walker has played in 12 games so far in camp and is slashing .162/.205/.162 with 15 strikeouts to just two walks and two RBIs. Overall, he is 6-for-37 so far in camp.

Naturally, this has led some to wonder whether the Cardinals could give him time in the minors to begin the season. While there are "alarm bells" ringing, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat certainly made it sound like there isn't a chance he won't be in the majors to kick off the season, at least.

The Cardinals outfielder has had a tough Spring Training

Feb 22, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) runs past third base against the Houston Astros during the third inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"When Walker is held out of games with ten days to go in camp so he can reset some of his processes inside the team’s new hitting lab, alarm bells should be sounding," Jones wrote. "He returned to the lineup Tuesday after a weekend behind closed doors and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, dipping his spring OPS down below .400. He had more than twice as many strikeouts (13) as hits (6) in his first 36 spring plate appearances. All six of those hits were singles, and over that span, he chalked up just two walks.

"The Cardinals have long said that they believe Walker doesn’t have enough space to grow at Triple-A. By their reckoning, a lack of command and control in the upper minors won’t allow him work through the down-and-away quadrant of the strike zone which has totally deflated his offensive profile.

They are committed to giving him playing time in the majors to rectify the situation, but that time is not infinite. Perhaps it will turn once the season begins. The evidence in favor of that outcome is beginning to be scant."

The fact that Jones noted that the Cardinals are "committed" to giving Walker time is the right call. Moving him all around arguably won't fix the offensive problem. If he starts raking against Triple-A pitchers, what will happen when he then faces more difficult hurlers in the majors later on? Ripping the Band-Aid off will help in the long run. The whole point of the 2026 season is development. There have been plenty of players to have difficult Spring Trainings to turn around and do well once the regular season rolls around. No reason to give up yet.