MLB Writer Reveals JJ Wetherholt's Expected Cardinals Call-Up
The St. Louis Cardinals are seemingly waving the white flag on the season. They opted to trade a trio of relievers at the trade deadline, netting a solid return of prospects.
At this point, the Cardinals don't have much to look forward to besides the eventual debut of top prospect JJ Wetherholt. The young infielder looks to be the team's second baseman of the future and the Cardinals are seemingly prepping the team for his debut. But the fanbase isn't quite sure when they'll see him in St. Louis, whether it be this season or opening day of 2026.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently suggested the Cardinals would call up Wetherholt for their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates in late August.
Cardinals writer expects JJ Wetherholt debut in August
"MLB's recently introduced prospect promotion incentive rules allow organizations to earn a draft pick if they have a top 100 prospect on their Opening Day roster who goes on to win Rookie of the Year that season," Jacobs wrote. "Wetherholt, who is viewed as a top 20 prospect by all major scouting outlets and top five according to some, is a strong candidate to do that for the Cardinals in 2026, if he maintains rookie eligibility.
"In order to do that, prospects must now exceed 45 days on the active roster prior to September 1st of any season, and position players must not accumulate more than 130 at-bats. While it's not an exact science due to the uncertain nature of how many at-bats would come to him in any given game, the best way for Wetherholt to play every day upon his debut and maintain rookie eligibility is to have him debut in late August."
Calling Wetherholt up to the big leagues in late August would be perfect. It would save his rookie eligibility for 2026, where he can chase a Rookie of the Year award in the National League.
Allowing Wetherholt to get his feet wet in the big leagues for the last month of the season would give the team a solid gauge on where he's at and what he needs to work on in the offseason.
But it would also provide a spark for the Cardinals down the stretch. This team desperately needs something to be excited about over the last few months of the season and calling up such a talented prospect would give them that excitement.
He seems ready for the big leagues. A debut is imminent.
