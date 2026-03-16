Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt Has Made 'Big Impression' in Spring Training

The St. Louis Cardinals are entering the 2026 season with a lot of question marks. All of their main veterans have been traded away, and now the focus is on the future.

However, there are still reasons for fans to get excited. For the first time in several years, the Cardinals have a top prospect that is really turning heads in spring training.

That prospect is JJ Wetherholt, who is ranked No. 5 by MLB Pipeline. Bill Ladson of MLB.com listed Wetherholt is the main player that is making a big impact for the Cardinals this spring and could emerge as a star.

JJ Wetherholt may be the real deal

Feb 16, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt (77) swings at a pitch during spring training workouts at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"It’s not official, but expect Wetherholt, baseball’s No. 5 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, to be named the Opening Day second baseman," Ladson wrote. "He's been one of the Cardinals’ best hitters this spring. Entering Monday’s action, Wetherholt had a slash line of .240/.441/.480 and was tied for the second-most RBIs on the team (six). The question is, will he be St. Louis’ leadoff hitter or hit second behind Masyn Winn? Wetherholt appears to be the best choice for the top spot because of his plate discipline, while Winn may be better off in the middle of the order and try to drive in runs."

Wetherholt is making a very strong case to be the Cardinals' next leadoff hitter. His spring training stats are solid thus far, and he is finding ways to get on base, while also showing off his elite power.

Not since the days of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have the Cardinals had a true superstar that they have drafted and developed, and while Wetherholt still has a lot to prove, there is a lot for fans to be excited about as they turn their focus to 2026.

The youth movement is on in St. Louis, and now it is time to see what these young players can do. If Wetherholt's success carries over into the regular season, then the Cardinals could be looking at a true Rookie of the Year candidate or even somebody that could contend for an MVP in the future.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Wetherholt. It may only be a matter of time before the Cardinals name him their everyday second baseman and have him penciled into the leadoff spot in their starting lineup for the 2026 season.