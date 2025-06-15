MLB Writer Shares Harsh Opinion On Cardinals Offseason
Manager Oliver Marmol and the St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the more interesting teams in the league to follow. They took the offseason to seemingly kickstart a rebuild, but they've since won a lot of games during the regular season.
St. Louis is a few games above .500 at this point, but it'd likely be much better if it didn't spend the entire offseason moving backward.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently called the Cardinals some of MLB's biggest offseason losers considering the lack of moves and plethora of losses during the winter.
"There's nothing inherently wrong with a mostly inactive offseason," Miller wrote. "But what made the Cardinals feel like a loser is that they outright said at the beginning of the offseason that they wanted to unload their expensive veterans, spent much of the winter trying to trade away Nolan Arenado and ended up doing a whole lot of nothing.
"After failing their stated mission, St. Louis entered the season neck-and-neck with the Pittsburgh Pirates, tied for the seventh-worst odds of making the postseason (+360), stuck somewhere between no-man's land and a rebuilding situation."
St. Louis made just one singular addition to their roster during the offseason. Phil Maton has been a huge piece of the Cardinals' success this season, so it's clear they could have been much better if they made more additions.
The fact that St. Louis was willing to let a bunch of their veterans, including Paul Goldschmidt, walk away in free agency signaled they would be rebuilding. Their winning ways signal otherwise. The Cardinals are one of the bigger offseason losers in the league because they've put themselves stuck in the middle.
