Nolan Arenado To Yankees? Why Latest Cardinals Trade Rumors Are Ludicrous
The New York Yankees are entering the All-Star break with a clear hole at third base. The Bronx Bombers will likely address this position of need ahead of the trade deadline. There are a few popular trade options for the Yankees to consider with the top name being Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez.
But the Yankees have also been connected to a trade for St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado. These two teams have been linked in trade rumors for the last few months, whether these rumors revolved around Arenado or one of his teammates. But the idea of the Yankees trading for Arenado makes no sense.
First of all, the Yankees need an impact bat at the hot corner. Arenado hasn't been much of an impact maker at the plate this season. He's still a very solid glove, which would likely pique the Yankees' interest, but his bat isn't as impactful as it used to be.
The money left on Arenado's deal would also cause issues. The Cardinals are seemingly unwilling to eat more than $10 million or $20 million of what's left on the veteran's deal. The Yankees have multiple massive contracts on their payroll, so it's unlikely they'd want to eat Arenado's entire contract.
At the end of the day, the biggest reason this idea makes no sense is Arenado's no-trade clause. Even if the Yankees want him and the Cardinals agree to deal him away, no trade can go through unless Arenado waives his no-trade clause. As of now, the veteran infielder hasn't publicly said he would waive this clause for the Yankees, so any of these rumors have no ground to stand on.
