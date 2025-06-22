Padres Cutting Ties With Ex-Cardinals Star, Gold Glove Winner
The San Diego Padres are moving on from a former member of the St. Louis Cardinals.
San Diego announced on Saturday that it is designating five-time Gold Glove Award-winning outfielder Jason Heyward for assignment.
"We have reinstated RHP Bryan Hoeing from the 60-day IL, optioned RHP Sean Reynolds to Triple-A El Paso and designated OF Jason Heyward for assignment," the team announced.
One of those Gold Glove Awards came as a member of the Cardinals all the way back in 2015 in his lone season with St. Louis. He spent the first five seasons of his big league career with the Atlanta Braves before coming over to St. Louis.
Heyward's stint in St. Louis wasn't long, but it was a good one. He slashed .293/.359/.439 with 13 homers, 60 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, 33 doubles, five triples, and 79 runs scored in 154 games played. He won a Gold Glove and finised the season with 7.0 wins above replacement. The 2015 season actually was his highest-recorded WAR to date.
Before being designated for assignment, Heyward played in 34 games with the Padres and slashed .176/.223/.271 with two homers and 12 RBIs.
Heyward now is 35 years old and isn't the big-name player he once was. but he is a 16-year big league veteran who certainly could help a clubhouse. Now that he has been DFA'd teams will have the chance to claim him or if he goes unclaimed he could return to the minors or free agency.
