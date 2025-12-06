Walker Buehler, Jordan Montgomery Among Free Agent Fits For Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals may not be a team that is ready to compete for a World Series title as it is currently constructed, but that doesn't mean the team shouldn't bring any pieces to town this winter.

St. Louis' starting rotation specifically is an area that could use a reinforcement or two because the Cardinals have a very young rotation and not much depth down in Triple-A, especially with injuries to some of the team's prospects, like Tekoah Roby.

Signing at least one veteran starter with upside to a cheap deal should be a priority this winter for Chaim Bloom and Co. Even with Richard Fitts coming over from the Boston Red Sox, he's another young guy to add to the mix with other young hurlers. One veteran wouldn't hurt.

Here are three options St. Louis should consider.

St. Louis should add a hurler

Sep 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Walker Buehler (31) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Walker Buehler - Most Recent Team: Philadelphia Phillies



When Buehler is at his best, he has immense upside. Buehler is a two-time All-Star and was one of the most dominant pitchers in the National League from 2018 through the 2021 season. Injuries hurt him from there. Fortunately, he was fully healthy in 2025, but he struggled. He had a 4.93 ERA in 26 total appearances with the Phillies and Boston Red Sox. At just 31 years old, a one-year, prove-it deal should be possible.

Jordan Montgomery - Most Recent Team: Milwaukee Brewers



I've been beating this drum all offseason to this point. Montgomery has had success in St. Louis and shouldn't cost much at all after missing the 2025 season. He would bring a veteran presence to a very young rotation. The fit worked the first time. Why not try again?

Nestor Cortes - Most Recent Team: San Diego Padres



Another hurler who spent some time with the Brewers in 2025, although he finished the campaign with San Diego. Cortest is an eight-year veteran with a career 3.94 ERA in 143 total appearances. Not a massive name, but a steady left-hander. He underwent surgery this offseason. Still worth a deal for depth at some point in 2026.

