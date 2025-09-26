Revisiting Nolan Arenado’s 1st Trade List With Cardinals In Flux
The St. Louis Cardinals have a third baseman heading to the trade block and it's going to be interesting to see if the Cardinals can get any sort of deal done. It seems more likely than last year, but still, a no-trade clause is involved.
Nolan Arenado is going to be a big name on the trade block again. He’s made it clear he expects to leave. Last year, he gave a list of five teams to the Cardinals that he’d approve a trade to but things didn't work out. Katie Woo of The Athletic recently re-shared the list while noting that he's more open to opening up his list of preferred teams this year.
"Arenado provided Mozeliak a list of five teams he would consider waiving his no-trade clause for: the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and Houston Astros," Woo said. "He then balked at a potential deal with Houston that came together shortly after the winter meetings."
Before we talk about expanding his list, what about these five teams?
Re-evaluating the five initial teams approved by Nolan Arenado:
Who could land Nolan Arenado?
Boston Red Sox:
Boston was the team most connected to Arenado last year. The Red Sox bowed out of the sweepstakes once they signed Alex Bregman. Boston is 87-72 on the season and seem happy with Bregman's play, but he has an opt-out. If Bregman leaves, logically that would at least open up a potential suitor.
New York Yankees:
There was a lot of speculation around the Yankees last year, but they never seemed to be really interested. But, New York still has questions at third base and now there is less money left on Arenado's deal. at 91-68, the Yankees fit the bill as a contender, for sure.
Los Angeles Dodgers:
Los Angeles is 90-69 and yet it has been viewed as a down season. Third base actually has slightly been a question as well for Los Angeles due to Max Muncy missing some time. Wouldn't be shocking to see these two be linked together again.
San Diego Padres:
San Diego is 87-72 on the season. A talented team but never really was linked to the Cardinals outside of Arenado's list.
Houston Astros:
Houston is on the verge of missing the playoffs and has an 85-74 record. After losing Bregman and trading Kyle Tucker you'd think they would've had a worse year. But, they re-acquired Carlos Correa and don't seem like a likely Arenado fit.
More MLB: Latest Nolan Arenado Report Will Shake Things Up For Cardinals