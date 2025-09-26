Inside The Cardinals

Revisiting Nolan Arenado’s 1st Trade List With Cardinals In Flux

Will the St. Louis Cardinals find a way to trade Nolan Arenado this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) on deck in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) on deck in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have a third baseman heading to the trade block and it's going to be interesting to see if the Cardinals can get any sort of deal done. It seems more likely than last year, but still, a no-trade clause is involved.

Nolan Arenado is going to be a big name on the trade block again. He’s made it clear he expects to leave. Last year, he gave a list of five teams to the Cardinals that he’d approve a trade to but things didn't work out. Katie Woo of The Athletic recently re-shared the list while noting that he's more open to opening up his list of preferred teams this year.

"Arenado provided Mozeliak a list of five teams he would consider waiving his no-trade clause for: the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and Houston Astros," Woo said. "He then balked at a potential deal with Houston that came together shortly after the winter meetings."

Before we talk about expanding his list, what about these five teams?

Re-evaluating the five initial teams approved by Nolan Arenado:

Who could land Nolan Arenado?

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado
Sep 20, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Boston Red Sox:
Boston was the team most connected to Arenado last year. The Red Sox bowed out of the sweepstakes once they signed Alex Bregman. Boston is 87-72 on the season and seem happy with Bregman's play, but he has an opt-out. If Bregman leaves, logically that would at least open up a potential suitor.

New York Yankees:
There was a lot of speculation around the Yankees last year, but they never seemed to be really interested. But, New York still has questions at third base and now there is less money left on Arenado's deal. at 91-68, the Yankees fit the bill as a contender, for sure.

Los Angeles Dodgers:
Los Angeles is 90-69 and yet it has been viewed as a down season. Third base actually has slightly been a question as well for Los Angeles due to Max Muncy missing some time. Wouldn't be shocking to see these two be linked together again.

San Diego Padres:
San Diego is 87-72 on the season. A talented team but never really was linked to the Cardinals outside of Arenado's list.

Houston Astros:
Houston is on the verge of missing the playoffs and has an 85-74 record. After losing Bregman and trading Kyle Tucker you'd think they would've had a worse year. But, they re-acquired Carlos Correa and don't seem like a likely Arenado fit.

More MLB: Latest Nolan Arenado Report Will Shake Things Up For Cardinals

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News