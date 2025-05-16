Ridiculous Cardinals-Rays Trade Idea Sends Masyn Winn To Tampa Bay
The St. Louis Cardinals don't have many players on their roster who would be truly untouchable at the trade deadline, but surging young shortstop Masyn Winn might be the most untouchable player within the organization.
Still, Zachary Howell of ClutchPoints recently suggested the Tampa Bay Rays could target Winn in a blockbuster trade that makes almost zero sense.
"Taylor Walls is off to a great start in the field for Tampa Bay, holding a DWAR of 1.3 as of May 15. However, his performance at the plate is underwhelming. He is batting .200 with just one home run so far this season," Howell wrote. "At a position as crucial as shortstop, the Rays need more contribution at the plate from that spot in their lineup. Come playoff time, Walls fits much better as a defensive replacement, not the everyday shortstop.
"Masyn Winn isn’t the fielder that Walls is, but he is a much better offensive player. The 23-year-old is batting .281 and has five homers so far in 2025. He is part of the youth movement for the St. Louis Cardinals along with Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar."
There's so much to dissect here.
First of all, to suggest that Winn is a much worse fielder than Walls is ridiculous. Winn leads Walls in outs above average, and they're tied in fielding run value, per Baseball Savant. The Cardinals' shortstop is one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball. If (and it's a big "if") Walls is the better defender, it's not by much.
Secondly, there's no way the Cardinals would ever entertain the idea of trading Winn this season.
If St. Louis is contending and opts to buy, Winn is obviously safe on the roster. If the Cardinals opt to sell and rebuild, Winn is going to be a huge piece of the future of the franchise.
It makes no sense to even listen to trade offers for the 23-year-old phenom shortstop.
