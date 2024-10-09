Surprising Cardinal Could Be Traded This Winter, Per Insider
It seems like no body is safe for the St. Louis Cardinals this winter.
The organization has made it known that they are going to be using the 2025 campaign to "reset" the organization, and this means that changes are coming. The Cardinals have some high-priced veterans who likely will be traded unless they don't waive their no-trade clauses.
It seems like the team will be open to anything. The Cardinals currently have three catchers who could see significant time in 2025 in Willson Contreras, Iván Herrera, and Pedro Pagés. At this point, it would be surprising if all three were with the club in 2025.
Contreras seems like the most likely to go, as he is a three-time All-Star and has a more expensive deal than the other two. While this is the case, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold said that Herrera could have a lot of trade interest this winter, too.
"Another alternative would be trading Herrera, who will get interest -- and potentially a lot of it -- and that would set up the Cardinals to have Pagés for sure and (Jimmy Crooks) on the way," Goold said. "These are avenues the Cardinals will explore certainly by/at the GM Meetings."
Herrera made his big league debut in 2022 and was one of the Cardinals' highest-ranked prospects. His biggest opportunity so far in his young career came in 2024, where he appeared in 72 games. Over that stretch, he was one of St. Louis' best hitters. He clubbed five home runs, drove in 27 runs, and slashed .301/.372/.428. Herrera is just 24 years old. It wouldn't be surprising to see him get trade interest this winter, but St. Louis should hold on to him.
More MLB: Cardinals $55 Million All-Star 'Difficult' To Trade Opening Door For Return