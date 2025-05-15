Surprising Prospect Called 'Next Call-Up' For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing really solid baseball right now, but they're going to need to turn to their minor league system for reinforcements at some point.
Whether it's poor play, injuries, or trades that deplete the big-league roster, it's important to have the next man up ready to go.
Andrew Parker of Redbird Rants recently suggested under-the-radar prospect Andre Granillo could be the next addition to the Cardinals' bullpen.
"Andre Granillo won't find himself on any top prospect lists on any publications out there yet this season, but he has put up some of the best numbers out of any Cardinals pitcher in the entire minor league system," Parker wrote. "After spending some valuable time in major league camp this past spring training, Granillo should be next in line to be added to the 40-man roster and get a shot in the major league bullpen. Like we have already seen with Ryan Fernandez this season, you never know when you might need a new arm from the minors, and Granillo has put himself in line for the next call-up."
On the season, he's thrown 17 innings out of the Triple-A bullpen. In those 17 innings, he's allowed just three earned runs and four walks compared to 25 strikeouts. He's been so dominant that the Cardinals might not wait for a spot on the big league roster to open up to promote him. Granillo is throwing so well that he might force himself onto the roster in the next few weeks.
