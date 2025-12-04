Cardinals Lose Prospect To Yankees After Voided Deal

If that sounds confusing, it's because it is. Back in January, when all of the international free agent signings became public, young outfielder Yostin Pena of the Dominican Republic was a player who inked a deal with St. Louis. MLB.com's Jesse Borek reported that Pena was one of a handful of players who signed with the Cardinals for $300,000 or more.

"Cardinals: Juan Rujano, INF, Panama -- $750,000, Miguel Hernandez, SS, Venezuela -- $500,000, Yeferson Portolatin, SS, Dominican Republic -- $450,000, Daniel Gomez, RHP, Venezuela -- $350,000, and Yostin Pena, OF, Dominican Republic -- $300,000," Borek wrote on Jan. 24.

Pena didn't appear in a professional game in 2025, though. His official MLB.com page doesn't list the transaction with St. Louis as well. Instead, it says that Pena signed a minor league contract with the Yankees on Dec. 1.

So, what happened? Popular Cardinals MiLB page "Redbird Farmhands" on X shared on social media that the contract was voided due to "age-related concerns."

"Yostin Pena signs with the Yankees after his Cardinals contract was voided due to age-related concerns," the post read.

Pictures popped up on X of Pena shaking hands wearing a Yankees jersey after seemingly signing his deal.

The same happened back in January in St. Louis gear.

At the end of the day, it's an odd situation, but it isn't one that will impact the Cardinals at the big league level in the near future. If Pena thrives and rises through the Yankees' farm system and breaks out in the big leagues, then this topic will likely come up again down the road. In the short term, it's simply more of a surprise than anything.

At least right now, the Yankees have a former intriguing Cardinals prospect on their hands. The Cardinals wouldn't have given him a $300K deal if they didn't see something in him. But now, he isn't with the organization any longer.

