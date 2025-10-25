These Two Teams That Would Be Wise To Contact Cardinals About Nolan Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals are about to begin one of their most crucial offseasons in recent memory. John Mozeliak passed the torch down to Chaim Bloom, who is set to begin the first rebuild in St. Louis in several decades.
The Cardinals are expected to make many trades this winter, with one of them involving star third baseman Nolan Arenado. He has expressed a desire to play for a contender and believes his time in St. Louis has come to an end.
They'll have a tough time finding takers for him, but if they can generate any interest, these two teams would be smart to give St. Louis a call for the eight-time All-Star.
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox were in on Arenado last offseason until they ultimately chose to sign Alex Bregman instead. That shut down any chance of the Cardinals being able to trade Arenado away in the winter. But Bregman has opted out of his contract and will be a free agent again.
The expectation is that Boston will re-sign Bregman, but there is always a chance he'll walk away in free agency. If that is the case, Boston should circle back to St. Louis for Arenado.
Despite his offensive decline, playing for a contender such as Boston in a hitter-friendly environment could help him rediscover his stroke. He also still plays elite defense, which Boston could benefit from if they do add him.
Seattle Mariners
The Mariners were not on Arenado's original trade list last offseason, but he has stated that he'll expand it for the right team. The Mariners are unlikely to bring back Eugenio Suarez after losing the ALCS.
However, if the Cardinals can eat a significant portion of his remaining money, the Mariners could find their replacement and still have enough money to retain Josh Naylor for 2026 and beyond.
Arenado would have the opportunity to play for a true contender if he were to join the Mariners. Seattle has a bright future ahead of them, and that could be appealing to Arenado as he pursues a championship.
The 34-year-old could also be a veteran leader in a relatively young Seattle clubhouse and guide some of the younger players as they try to get over the hump in 2026.
The Cardinals could also bring back some pitching in a potential deal, which Seattle is loaded with.
