Yadier Molina's Drops Message For Cardinals Exec John Mozeliak
The St. Louis Cardinals have a new lead executive in town.
Well, Chaim Bloom already was technically in town. But, now he is taking over as president of baseball operations for the Cardinals. John Mozeliak had the job and has been with the team seemingly forever. The Cardinals hired Mozeliak as an assistant in the scouting department all the way back in 1995. He has been with the team in various roles since. He was promoted to general manager in 2007. Eventually, he was promoted to president of baseball operations as well.
He has built up this organization and now it will be Bloom's job to help turn things around after three straight down seasons.
On Sunday, team legend Yadier Molina took to social media with a message for the outgoing president of baseball operations.
The St. Louis Cardinals have changes coming
"Thank you for all the memories and everything we went through together," Molina said. "Championships, highs, and lows, but always with the same goal - to represent and put St. Louis on top, and you were able to do that. Thank you for everything, and best of luck in your next chapter. There won't be another John Mozeliak! God bless."
A classy message from one of the best players in team history. It's been a long road for Mozeliak and the Cardinals. He's gotten a lot of flak over the last three years. The Cardinals won 93 games in 2022 and things haven't been the same since. The Cardinals won 71 games in 2023, 83 games last year, and 78 games in 2025.
It's not for a lack of trying. The Cardinals attempted to add pieces, like Sonny Gray, ahead of the 2024 season. On top of this, the Cardinals when things went bad, did try to rebuild earlier and trade away expensive veterans, like Nolan Arenado and even Gray, but no-trade clauses played a big role. Things didn't go the team's way over the last few years, but that doesn't take away from the success that Mozeliak did have as a member of the Cardinals.
More MLB: Cardinals $260 Million Man Opens Door To Waive No-Trade Clause