Clayton Kershaw Receives Love From NL Teammates When Leaving Likely Last All-Star Game
Clayton Kershaw likely made his last MLB All-Star appearance on Tuesday night in Atlanta after he was selected by commissioner Rob Manfred as a "legacy pick" for this year's game.
He pitched for the National League in the second inning of the game, creating some fun moments as he was mic'd up by Fox during his outing. After two outs, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who served as the NL's manager for the game, ran out onto the field to relieve Kershaw of his pitching duties.
The rest of Kershaw's NL teammates ran to the mound to celebrate the legendary ace. His Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman and Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte gave Kershaw some quick hugs. Truist Park attendees also gave the pitcher a standing ovation as he walked to the dugout.
What a special moment for Kershaw in his 11th All-Star appearance.
Kershaw is in his 18th MLB season this year. He signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers for this season as he continues to weigh retirement. He started the 2025 season on the 60-day injured list because of left knee and left toe injuries. He made a few starts in Triple A before being elevated back to MLB in May.