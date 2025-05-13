Dodgers Veteran Clayton Kershaw to Make Season Debut This Weekend
Three-time Cy Young winner and former National League MVP Clayton Kershaw is set to make his 2025 debut this Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Tuesday.
Kershaw is set to be activated from the 60-day injured list to make his first start of the season after missing most of the 2024 World Series campaign due to left knee and left toe injuries—both of which required surgery.
The 37-year-old made his fifth and final rehab start for Triple A Oklahoma City on Sunday. He threw 57 pitches across four innings and allowed two runs on two hits. He also walked two and struck out two.
Kershaw is preparing to embark on his 18th Major League season. He owns a 212-94 record and a career 2.50 ERA. He sits just 32 strikeouts away from 3,000 in his career, and would become the 20th player in MLB history to reach that mark.