Astros Win Second World Series in Franchise History After Defeating Phillies in Game 6

Well, while hardly a surprise to anyone who remotely follows baseball, the favorited Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series. The Astros hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy for the second time in their franchise's history.

Despite losing Games 1 and 3, Houston quickly rallied back and won three straight games to secure the series, two of which came on the road in Philadelphia.

Saturday night's game was the perfect illustration of the Phillies' season: fantastic pitching through five innings, a big swing to take the lead, then an implosion.

Big ups and big downs.

Philadelphia's ace Zack Wheeler cruised through the first five innings before allowing two base runners. Manager Rob Thomson then decided to pull his trusted ace for José Alvarado who has struggled mightily in the World Series.

Those struggles continued as he gave up a 450-foot, three-run moonshot that cleared the batter's eye.

Philadelphia never recovered.

It was an odd managerial decision from a manager who has been so steadfast since taking over the team in July. But, that's baseball.

So, just like that, one of the favorites coming into the 2022 MLB season to win it, has indeed won it all.

But the remarkable story about these 2022 Phillies is almost as impressive. They were a team that wasn't supposed to be on this stage, in this moment, and giving Houston a true run for their money.

How can you not be romantic about this sport?

