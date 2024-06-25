Chicago Cubs Key Reliever Won't Be Returning Anytime Soon
The Chicago Cubs have a horrendous bullpen that is one of, if not the worst, in the entire MLB.
Even though their ERA ranks 23rd with a 4.47, they have been credited with 21 losses and 17 blown saves, turning a season that could see them at the top of their division if even half of these games were closed out, and instead, has them towards the bottom of the National League.
It's a frustrating reality, and one that seemingly could have been avoided.
Jed Hoyer and his front office knew how poor this unit was down the stretch last year as it cost them an opportunity to play in the playoffs.
Instead of completely overhauling the bullpen, they made some minor tweaks, bringing in Hector Neris in free agency and acquiring Yency Almonte in a trade that also landed them former Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Michael Busch.
To be fair, it looked like Almonte actually was emerging as a viable relief option.
Through 17 games, he had an ERA of 3.45 with no losses on his record and just one blown save across his two opportunities. His ERA+ was at 122, and he struck out 20 batters over 15.2 innings pitched.
Unfortunately, the 30-year-old was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder sprain on May 11.
There was some hope that he would be able to return in the coming weeks, but based on the recent update from manager Craig Counsell, it doesn't sound like Chicago will be having one of their reliable bullpen options in the mix anytime soon.
Per the team's official injury page, the skipper said they are "having to press pause" on his buildup and they are seeking another opinion on his shoulder. On June 18, he had a live batting practice session but still was feeling issues.
Counsell added, "We're just not progressing. We have to find out whether medically there's something we have to address or we have to take a different path on the rehab," according to Meghan Montemurro of The Chicago Tribune.
That's a major concern.
Being that far removed from the initial injury and still having issues without being in a live game is a red flag. What the second opinion might reveal is unknown, but hopefully it gives them a path forward so he can get back onto the field.
In the meantime, the Cubs have to hope their current available unit can figure things out, because right now, they are burying their season.